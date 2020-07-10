Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4104 WALRAD STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4104 WALRAD STREET
4104 Walrad Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4104 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed Brick Townhouse in quiet neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET have any available units?
4104 WALRAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4104 WALRAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4104 WALRAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 WALRAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET offer parking?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET have a pool?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 WALRAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 WALRAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
