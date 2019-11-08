Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome in Edmondson Village
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Stainless Steel Appliances -Breakfast Bar in Kitchen -Separate Dining Room -Finished Basement with Full Bath -Washer & Dryer in Home -Fenced in Backyard -Close to Public Transit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have any available units?
4104 Rokeby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Rokeby Rd have?
Some of 4104 Rokeby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Rokeby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Rokeby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Rokeby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Rokeby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd offer parking?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 Rokeby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have a pool?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have accessible units?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.