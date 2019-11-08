All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4104 Rokeby Rd

4104 Rokeby Road · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Rokeby Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome in Edmondson Village

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Breakfast Bar in Kitchen
-Separate Dining Room
-Finished Basement with Full Bath
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Fenced in Backyard
-Close to Public Transit

(RLNE4986191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have any available units?
4104 Rokeby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Rokeby Rd have?
Some of 4104 Rokeby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Rokeby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Rokeby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Rokeby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Rokeby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd offer parking?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 Rokeby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have a pool?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have accessible units?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Rokeby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Rokeby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
