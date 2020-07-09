Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4102 Granite Road - 1
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4102 Granite Road - 1
4102 Granite Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4102 Granite Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have any available units?
4102 Granite Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4102 Granite Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Granite Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Granite Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
