4102 Granite Road - 1
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

4102 Granite Road - 1

4102 Granite Road · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Granite Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have any available units?
4102 Granite Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4102 Granite Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Granite Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Granite Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 Granite Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 Granite Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

