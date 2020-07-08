All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

4101 Audrey Avenue - 1

4101 Audrey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bed, 1 bath, first floor apartment
Close to public transportation and Anne Arundel County line.
Job verification is a must. Voucher tenants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

