Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4101 Audrey Avenue - 1
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:32 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4101 Audrey Avenue - 1
4101 Audrey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4101 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bed, 1 bath, first floor apartment
Close to public transportation and Anne Arundel County line.
Job verification is a must. Voucher tenants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Audrey Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland