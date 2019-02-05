All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

409 S REGESTER STREET

409 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful rental opportunity within walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Two level rooftop deck. Fantastic set up w. 2 full baths and bedrooms on second level and a full bath w bedroom on third level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 S REGESTER STREET have any available units?
409 S REGESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 409 S REGESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
409 S REGESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 S REGESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 409 S REGESTER STREET offer parking?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 409 S REGESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 S REGESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 409 S REGESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 409 S REGESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 S REGESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
