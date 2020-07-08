Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 409 Millington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
409 Millington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 Millington Ave
409 Millington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
409 Millington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedrooms 1 bath, large fenced backyard with porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Millington Ave have any available units?
409 Millington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 409 Millington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
409 Millington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Millington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 409 Millington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 409 Millington Ave offer parking?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 409 Millington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Millington Ave have a pool?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 409 Millington Ave have accessible units?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Millington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Millington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland