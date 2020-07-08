All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 Millington Ave

409 Millington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 Millington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedrooms 1 bath, large fenced backyard with porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Millington Ave have any available units?
409 Millington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 409 Millington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
409 Millington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Millington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 409 Millington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 409 Millington Ave offer parking?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 409 Millington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Millington Ave have a pool?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 409 Millington Ave have accessible units?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Millington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Millington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Millington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

