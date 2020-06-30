All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 10 2020

409 FOLCROFT STREET

409 Folcroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 Folcroft Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment conveniently located within walking distance to Johns Hopkins Bayview, Joseph E. Lee park, shopping and public transportation. Almost new carpet and paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET have any available units?
409 FOLCROFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 409 FOLCROFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
409 FOLCROFT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 FOLCROFT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET offer parking?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET have a pool?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 FOLCROFT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 FOLCROFT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

