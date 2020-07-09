All apartments in Baltimore
Location

406 South Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is painted and move in ready, With an updated kitchen and hard wood floors. Close to transportation and minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 South Pulaski Street have any available units?
406 South Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 406 South Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 South Pulaski Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 South Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 406 South Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 South Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 South Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 South Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 South Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 South Pulaski Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 South Pulaski Street does not have units with air conditioning.

