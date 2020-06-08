All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
405 E 28th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 E 28th St

405 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location

405 East 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Modern Kitchen
-Finished Basement
-Close to public transportation
-Walking distance to many local stores

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4658386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 E 28th St have any available units?
405 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 405 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
405 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 405 E 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 405 E 28th St offer parking?
No, 405 E 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 405 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 405 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 E 28th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have units with air conditioning.
