Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
405 E 28th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 E 28th St
405 East 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
405 East 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Modern Kitchen
-Finished Basement
-Close to public transportation
-Walking distance to many local stores
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4658386)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 E 28th St have any available units?
405 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 405 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
405 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 405 E 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 405 E 28th St offer parking?
No, 405 E 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 405 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 405 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 E 28th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 E 28th St does not have units with air conditioning.
