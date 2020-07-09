$1100/month plus utilities. Minimum qualifications: $550/week verifiable take home pay No past evictions. 2 years rental history 2 years employment Able to get BGE in your own name OK with home visit at your current residence
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Cambria Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 405 Cambria Street have?
Some of 405 Cambria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Cambria Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Cambria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.