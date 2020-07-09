All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

405 Cambria Street

405 Cambria Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 Cambria Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$1100/month plus utilities.
Minimum qualifications:
$550/week verifiable take home pay
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment
Able to get BGE in your own name
OK with home visit at your current residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Cambria Street have any available units?
405 Cambria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Cambria Street have?
Some of 405 Cambria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Cambria Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Cambria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Cambria Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 Cambria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 405 Cambria Street offer parking?
No, 405 Cambria Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 Cambria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Cambria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Cambria Street have a pool?
No, 405 Cambria Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Cambria Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Cambria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Cambria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Cambria Street does not have units with dishwashers.

