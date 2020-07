403 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry guest suite

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN A GREAT LOCATION! JUST STEPS AWAY FROM PATTERSON PARK, RESTAURANTS & MORE! FULLY RENOVATED HOME FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS AND 42" CABINETS. EXPOSED BRICK WALLS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. WALK OUT KITCHEN DOOR TO REAR PATIO WITH FULLY FENCED REAR YARD. SECOND FLOOR STAIRS AND HALL ARE HARDWOOD. FEATURES MASTER SUITE WITH VERY LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET THAT HAS ORGANIZERS. LARGE FULL BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITIES AND OVERSIZE WALK-IN SHOWER. SECOND BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. LOWER LEVEL FEATURES LARGE FAMILY ROOM THAT COULD EASILY SERVE AS THIRD BEDROOM OR GUEST SUITE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM & PLENTY OF STORAGE. NEW CARPET ON UPPER AND LOWER LEVELS. ENTIRE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!