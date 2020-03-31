Rent Calculator
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 11
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE
4029 Belwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
4029 Belwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Convenient location right off of Belair rd! Comes with fully furnished living room and kitchen. Come and check this property out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
