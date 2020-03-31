All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

4029 BELWOOD AVENUE

4029 Belwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4029 Belwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Convenient location right off of Belair rd! Comes with fully furnished living room and kitchen. Come and check this property out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4029 BELWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 BELWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland