Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

4028 SIXTH

4028 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4028 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE FLOOR, NEW BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVINGROOM, AND BEDROOMS, WASHER/DRYER, CENTRAL A/C. PARKING PAD, GAS STOVE, GAS HEAT,iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 SIXTH have any available units?
4028 SIXTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 SIXTH have?
Some of 4028 SIXTH's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 SIXTH currently offering any rent specials?
4028 SIXTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 SIXTH pet-friendly?
No, 4028 SIXTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4028 SIXTH offer parking?
Yes, 4028 SIXTH offers parking.
Does 4028 SIXTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 SIXTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 SIXTH have a pool?
No, 4028 SIXTH does not have a pool.
Does 4028 SIXTH have accessible units?
No, 4028 SIXTH does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 SIXTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 SIXTH does not have units with dishwashers.
