RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE FLOOR, NEW BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVINGROOM, AND BEDROOMS, WASHER/DRYER, CENTRAL A/C. PARKING PAD, GAS STOVE, GAS HEAT,iP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4028 SIXTH have any available units?
4028 SIXTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 SIXTH have?
Some of 4028 SIXTH's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 SIXTH currently offering any rent specials?
4028 SIXTH is not currently offering any rent specials.