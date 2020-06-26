Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4025 BALFERN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4025 BALFERN AVENUE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4025 BALFERN AVENUE
4025 Balfern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4025 Balfern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE have any available units?
4025 BALFERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4025 BALFERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4025 BALFERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 BALFERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 BALFERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 BALFERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland