Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1

4019 Frankford Ave
Location

4019 Frankford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable 2 bedroom 1st floor unit just off Belair Rd in Waltherson! Covered front porch leads to a light-filled interior boasting neutral paint, wood flooring, and an ample kitchen that includes a stainless steel appliances. Nicely-sized bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a full bath with soaking tub shower combination highlighted by vintage tile accents. Bonus lower level provides added living space and a full size washer/dryer!

Easy access to Belair Rd, Northern Pkwy, and I-95
Less than 10 minutes from Morgan State
15 minutes to Johns Hopkins

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5649056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

