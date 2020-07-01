4019 Frankford Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable 2 bedroom 1st floor unit just off Belair Rd in Waltherson! Covered front porch leads to a light-filled interior boasting neutral paint, wood flooring, and an ample kitchen that includes a stainless steel appliances. Nicely-sized bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a full bath with soaking tub shower combination highlighted by vintage tile accents. Bonus lower level provides added living space and a full size washer/dryer!



Easy access to Belair Rd, Northern Pkwy, and I-95

Less than 10 minutes from Morgan State

15 minutes to Johns Hopkins



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



