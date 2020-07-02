Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4014 N ROGERS AVENUE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4014 N ROGERS AVENUE
4014 North Rogers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4014 North Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Grove Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Serious Rent to Own Applicants only. 6 month lease preferred. Application and credit to be reviewed before showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE have any available units?
4014 N ROGERS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4014 N ROGERS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 N ROGERS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
