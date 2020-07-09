4010 Biddison Ln

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc1f1b2011 ---- Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom apartment. Nice hardwood floors and tile in bathroom and kitchen. Dishwasher and built in microwave. Spacious rooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Great deal! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
