Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE
401 East Patapsco Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
401 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 2nd floor apartment - 1 BR, 1 BA. Eat in kitchen, washer/dryer. Immediate Occupancy. No pets, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE have any available units?
401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 E PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
