Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4009 RAYMONN AVENUE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4009 RAYMONN AVENUE
4009 Raymonn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4009 Raymonn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE, Gorgeous EOG, completely renovated 3BR, 2BA plus completely finished basement, private parking and mush more Bad credit ok, No Banks, Seller financing up to 40 years, Call for details
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE have any available units?
4009 RAYMONN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE have?
Some of 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 RAYMONN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 RAYMONN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
