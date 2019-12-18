Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4008 FALLS ROAD
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4008 FALLS ROAD
4008 Falls Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4008 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD have any available units?
4008 FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4008 FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4008 FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD offer parking?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 FALLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 FALLS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
