Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4007 Bancroft Rd
4007 Bancroft Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4007 Bancroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom
Parking Pad
Full finished basement
Washer & Dryer
Custom blinds
Ceiling fans
Must see !!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5034030)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4007 Bancroft Rd have any available units?
4007 Bancroft Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4007 Bancroft Rd have?
Some of 4007 Bancroft Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4007 Bancroft Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Bancroft Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Bancroft Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Bancroft Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4007 Bancroft Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Bancroft Rd offers parking.
Does 4007 Bancroft Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4007 Bancroft Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Bancroft Rd have a pool?
No, 4007 Bancroft Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Bancroft Rd have accessible units?
No, 4007 Bancroft Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Bancroft Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Bancroft Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
