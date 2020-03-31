Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4006 Woodmere Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4006 Woodmere Ave
4006 Woodmere Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4006 Woodmere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath w/den
carpet, hardwood flooring, finished basement and more Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4660949)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4006 Woodmere Ave have any available units?
4006 Woodmere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4006 Woodmere Ave have?
Some of 4006 Woodmere Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4006 Woodmere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Woodmere Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Woodmere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Woodmere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Woodmere Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Woodmere Ave does offer parking.
Does 4006 Woodmere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Woodmere Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Woodmere Ave have a pool?
No, 4006 Woodmere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Woodmere Ave have accessible units?
No, 4006 Woodmere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Woodmere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Woodmere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
