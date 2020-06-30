Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
/
4004 Frankford Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4004 Frankford Ave
4004 Frankford Avenue
·
No Longer Available

Location
4004 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
ready to be rented and vouchers are welcome Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5502851)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4004 Frankford Ave have any available units?
4004 Frankford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4004 Frankford Ave have?
Some of 4004 Frankford Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4004 Frankford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Frankford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Frankford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 Frankford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4004 Frankford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Frankford Ave offers parking.
Does 4004 Frankford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Frankford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Frankford Ave have a pool?
No, 4004 Frankford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Frankford Ave have accessible units?
No, 4004 Frankford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Frankford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 Frankford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
