Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4003 White Avenue Apt A3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4003 White Avenue Apt A3
Last updated March 10 2020 at 6:09 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4003 White Avenue Apt A3
4003 White Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4003 White Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large One-Bedroom in East Baltimore
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have any available units?
4003 White Avenue Apt A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 currently offering any rent specials?
4003 White Avenue Apt A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 is pet friendly.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 offer parking?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not offer parking.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have a pool?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have a pool.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have accessible units?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland