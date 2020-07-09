All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 10 2020 at 6:09 AM

4003 White Avenue Apt A3

4003 White Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4003 White Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large One-Bedroom in East Baltimore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have any available units?
4003 White Avenue Apt A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 currently offering any rent specials?
4003 White Avenue Apt A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 is pet friendly.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 offer parking?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not offer parking.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have a pool?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have a pool.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have accessible units?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 White Avenue Apt A3 does not have units with air conditioning.

