Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4003 Biddison Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4003 Biddison Lane
4003 Biddison Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4003 Biddison Lane, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This 2nd floor 2 bedroom walk-up is ready to go! Affordably priced, this home has a fully equipped eat in kitchen, deck/balcony and is convenient to the colleges, Hopkins, downtown and Towson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4003 Biddison Lane have any available units?
4003 Biddison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4003 Biddison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Biddison Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Biddison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4003 Biddison Lane offer parking?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4003 Biddison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Biddison Lane have a pool?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Biddison Lane have accessible units?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Biddison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Biddison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Biddison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
