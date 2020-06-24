All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019

4002 W FRANKLIN STREET

4002 West Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4002 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with refinished hardwood floors, warm carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full laundry room, finished basement. Voucher and Pets are welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

