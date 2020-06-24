Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4002 W FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4002 W FRANKLIN STREET
4002 West Franklin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4002 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with refinished hardwood floors, warm carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full laundry room, finished basement. Voucher and Pets are welcomed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
4002 W FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4002 W FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
