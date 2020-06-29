All apartments in Baltimore
4000 FALLSTAFF RD

4000 Fallstaff Road · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD have any available units?
4000 FALLSTAFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4000 FALLSTAFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
4000 FALLSTAFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 FALLSTAFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD offers parking.
Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD have a pool?
No, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD does not have a pool.
Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD have accessible units?
No, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 FALLSTAFF RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 FALLSTAFF RD does not have units with air conditioning.
