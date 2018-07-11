All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

4000 Fairview Avenue - 2

4000 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
West Forest Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4000 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
All new everthing. HVAC, Stainless Steel, Granite, Washer/Dryer and Hardwood Floors. Make it home now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have any available units?
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland