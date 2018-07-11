Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:12 PM
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2
4000 Fairview Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4000 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
All new everthing. HVAC, Stainless Steel, Granite, Washer/Dryer and Hardwood Floors. Make it home now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have any available units?
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Fairview Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
