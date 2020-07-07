Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore

How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2
400 N Rose St
·
No Longer Available

Location
400 N Rose St, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
McEledery Park: 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor apartment. Central air and heat. Hardwood floors through out with a winding staircase. Convenient to public transportation. All vouchers accepted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 have any available units?
400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 have?
Some of 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N. Rose Street, Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
