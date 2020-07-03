All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 N Robinson St

400 North Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4578290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Robinson St have any available units?
400 N Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 400 N Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 400 N Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 400 N Robinson St offer parking?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not offer parking.
Does 400 N Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Robinson St have a pool?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Robinson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have units with air conditioning.

