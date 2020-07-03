Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
400 N Robinson St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
400 N Robinson St
400 North Robinson Street
No Longer Available
Location
400 North Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 N Robinson St have any available units?
400 N Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 400 N Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 400 N Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 400 N Robinson St offer parking?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not offer parking.
Does 400 N Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Robinson St have a pool?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Robinson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Robinson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
