All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 400 E 27TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
400 E 27TH STREET
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

400 E 27TH STREET

400 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 East 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOWER CHARLES VILLAGE / BARCLAY Spacious 3BR 1.5 BA townhome that has been beautifully renovated and maintained. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows so that natural light pours into the home. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A separate laundry so that doing laundry is a breeze. Plenty of storage space in the fully finished basement. Located on a tree lined block that has an active local community. Short walk to MICA,UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE, PENN STATION, JOHNS HOPKINS HOMEWOOD CAMPUS and convenient to SAFEWAY and WAVERLY FARMERS MARKET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E 27TH STREET have any available units?
400 E 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E 27TH STREET have?
Some of 400 E 27TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
400 E 27TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 400 E 27TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 400 E 27TH STREET offer parking?
No, 400 E 27TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 400 E 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E 27TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 400 E 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 400 E 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 400 E 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E 27TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland