400 E 27TH STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

LOWER CHARLES VILLAGE / BARCLAY Spacious 3BR 1.5 BA townhome that has been beautifully renovated and maintained. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows so that natural light pours into the home. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A separate laundry so that doing laundry is a breeze. Plenty of storage space in the fully finished basement. Located on a tree lined block that has an active local community. Short walk to MICA,UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE, PENN STATION, JOHNS HOPKINS HOMEWOOD CAMPUS and convenient to SAFEWAY and WAVERLY FARMERS MARKET.