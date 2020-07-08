Rent Calculator
400 CROSS STREET E
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM
400 CROSS STREET E
400 East Cross Street
No Longer Available
Location
400 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UTILITIES INCLUDED. PETS ALLOWED. HISTORIC FEDERAL HILL 1 BDRM APARTMENT!! THE FINEST OF CITY LIVING IN PRIME FEDERAL HILL LOCATION! A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 CROSS STREET E have any available units?
400 CROSS STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 400 CROSS STREET E have?
Some of 400 CROSS STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 400 CROSS STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
400 CROSS STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 CROSS STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 CROSS STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 400 CROSS STREET E offer parking?
No, 400 CROSS STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 400 CROSS STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 CROSS STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 CROSS STREET E have a pool?
No, 400 CROSS STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 400 CROSS STREET E have accessible units?
No, 400 CROSS STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 400 CROSS STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 CROSS STREET E has units with dishwashers.
