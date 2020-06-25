All apartments in Baltimore
4 N. Tremont Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4 N. Tremont Rd

4 North Tremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

4 North Tremont Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Tremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 br, 1.5 bath house for $1,350 a month on Tremont Rd!! - Check out your new home located in the 21229 neighborhood on Tremont Rd. This home has been completely renovated and ready for a new family! This home has hardwood floors on the main level with foyer, living, dining room and kitchen. Attached to the kitchen is a balcony with awning and oversees the back yard. The basement has completely new carpet, half bathroom and full washer and dryer. Upstairs there is fresh carpet in the hallway and bedrooms and full bathroom. Voucher tenants encouraged to apply. This home will not last long! Call to see your new home TODAY! Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399 or the office at (410)779-9991

(RLNE4811458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 N. Tremont Rd have any available units?
4 N. Tremont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 N. Tremont Rd have?
Some of 4 N. Tremont Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 N. Tremont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4 N. Tremont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 N. Tremont Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4 N. Tremont Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4 N. Tremont Rd offer parking?
No, 4 N. Tremont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4 N. Tremont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 N. Tremont Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 N. Tremont Rd have a pool?
No, 4 N. Tremont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4 N. Tremont Rd have accessible units?
No, 4 N. Tremont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4 N. Tremont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 N. Tremont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
