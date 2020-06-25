4 N. Tremont Rd

Amenities

Renovated 3 br, 1.5 bath house for $1,350 a month on Tremont Rd!! - Check out your new home located in the 21229 neighborhood on Tremont Rd. This home has been completely renovated and ready for a new family! This home has hardwood floors on the main level with foyer, living, dining room and kitchen. Attached to the kitchen is a balcony with awning and oversees the back yard. The basement has completely new carpet, half bathroom and full washer and dryer. Upstairs there is fresh carpet in the hallway and bedrooms and full bathroom. Voucher tenants encouraged to apply. This home will not last long! Call to see your new home TODAY! Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399 or the office at (410)779-9991



(RLNE4811458)