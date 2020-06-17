Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4 N KENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4 N KENWOOD AVENUE
4 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
4 N KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4 N KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland