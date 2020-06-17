All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

4 N KENWOOD AVENUE

4 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
4 N KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4 N KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 N KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
