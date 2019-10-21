Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3946 Chesterfield Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:35 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3946 Chesterfield Avenue
3946 Chesterfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3946 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom in East Baltimore with washer/driver, dishwasher backyard and front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
3946 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3946 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3946 Chesterfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3946 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
