Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath town home in Belair - Edison - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms town home with oak hardwood flooring through out the home. Updated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and modern cherry wooden cabinets. A large fenced in back yard for entertaining purposes. Town home does not have central air.
(RLNE5132955)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
3938 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have?
Some of 3938 Chesterfield Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3938 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.