3938 Chesterfield Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath town home in Belair - Edison - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms town home with oak hardwood flooring through out the home. Updated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and modern cherry wooden cabinets. A large fenced in back yard for entertaining purposes. Town home does not have central air.



(RLNE5132955)