Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3938 Chesterfield Avenue

3938 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath town home in Belair - Edison - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms town home with oak hardwood flooring through out the home. Updated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and modern cherry wooden cabinets. A large fenced in back yard for entertaining purposes. Town home does not have central air.

(RLNE5132955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
3938 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have?
Some of 3938 Chesterfield Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3938 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3938 Chesterfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3938 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3938 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3938 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
