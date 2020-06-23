Beautifully Renovated with the highest quality workmanship! 3 bedrooms , 2 baths , finished basement all stainless steel appliances. Your family deserves the best Brooklyn has to offer! Don't miss this one! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have any available units?
3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.