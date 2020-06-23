All apartments in Baltimore
3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE
3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE

3928 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3928 Brooklyn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated with the highest quality workmanship! 3 bedrooms , 2 baths , finished basement all stainless steel appliances. Your family deserves the best Brooklyn has to offer! Don't miss this one! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have any available units?
3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 BROOKLYN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
