All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3924 Elmora Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3924 Elmora Ave
3924 Elmora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3924 Elmora Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Call or Email Deandre for more information!
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home
Spacious home in the Claremont-Freedom area in baltimore.
Features:
-Hardwood floors
-Stainless steel appliances
-Spacious rooms
-Finished basement
-W/D in unit
-Detached garage
-Much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3924 Elmora Ave have any available units?
3924 Elmora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3924 Elmora Ave have?
Some of 3924 Elmora Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3924 Elmora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Elmora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Elmora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Elmora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3924 Elmora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Elmora Ave offers parking.
Does 3924 Elmora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Elmora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Elmora Ave have a pool?
No, 3924 Elmora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Elmora Ave have accessible units?
No, 3924 Elmora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Elmora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Elmora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
