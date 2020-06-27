All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3922 Dudley Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3922 Dudley Ave

3922 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/464d9b7075 ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home newly renovated!! To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser www.SlateHouseGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Dudley Ave have any available units?
3922 Dudley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3922 Dudley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Dudley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Dudley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3922 Dudley Ave offer parking?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3922 Dudley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Dudley Ave have a pool?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Dudley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Dudley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Dudley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 Dudley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
