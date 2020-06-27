---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/464d9b7075 ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home newly renovated!! To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser www.SlateHouseGroup.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3922 Dudley Ave have any available units?
3922 Dudley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3922 Dudley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Dudley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.