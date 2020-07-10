Rent Calculator
3921 Maine Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:05 PM
1 of 5
3921 Maine Ave
3921 Maine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3921 Maine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Central Forest Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3921 Maine Ave have any available units?
3921 Maine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3921 Maine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Maine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Maine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Maine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Maine Ave offer parking?
No, 3921 Maine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Maine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Maine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Maine Ave have a pool?
No, 3921 Maine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Maine Ave have accessible units?
No, 3921 Maine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Maine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Maine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Maine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Maine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
