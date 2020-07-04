Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3919 Belvieu ave unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3919 Belvieu ave unit G
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3919 Belvieu ave unit G
3919 Belvieu Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Callaway - Garrison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3919 Belvieu Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment Near subway - Property Id: 183178
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183178
Property Id 183178
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5386524)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G have any available units?
3919 Belvieu ave unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G have?
Some of 3919 Belvieu ave unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3919 Belvieu ave unit G currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Belvieu ave unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Belvieu ave unit G pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Belvieu ave unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G offer parking?
No, 3919 Belvieu ave unit G does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 Belvieu ave unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G have a pool?
No, 3919 Belvieu ave unit G does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G have accessible units?
No, 3919 Belvieu ave unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Belvieu ave unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 Belvieu ave unit G has units with dishwashers.
