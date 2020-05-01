Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3918 Ridgewood Ave
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3918 Ridgewood Ave
3918 Ridgewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Callaway - Garrison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3918 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- No previous evictions permitted.
- Newly renovated
CALL OR TEXT TO VIEW: (443) 500-7502
Cityrentalsmd@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave have any available units?
3918 Ridgewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3918 Ridgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Ridgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Ridgewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave offer parking?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 Ridgewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3918 Ridgewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
