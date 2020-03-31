All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3918 KENYON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3918 KENYON AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

3918 KENYON AVENUE

3918 Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3918 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE have any available units?
3918 KENYON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3918 KENYON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3918 KENYON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 KENYON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 KENYON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3918 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland