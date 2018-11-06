Rent Calculator
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3916 Wilke Avenue
3916 Wilke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3916 Wilke Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Wilson Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful semi detached home - Property Id: 79883
Two bedroom home with one bathroom and basement. Wood floors throughout the house. Great space outside for gatherings
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/79883p
Property Id 79883
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5190957)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have any available units?
3916 Wilke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3916 Wilke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Wilke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Wilke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue offer parking?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have a pool?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
