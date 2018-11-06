All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3916 Wilke Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3916 Wilke Avenue
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

3916 Wilke Avenue

3916 Wilke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3916 Wilke Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Wilson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful semi detached home - Property Id: 79883

Two bedroom home with one bathroom and basement. Wood floors throughout the house. Great space outside for gatherings
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/79883p
Property Id 79883

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have any available units?
3916 Wilke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3916 Wilke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Wilke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Wilke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue offer parking?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have a pool?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Wilke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 Wilke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland