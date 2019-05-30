All apartments in Baltimore
3916 Maine Ave
3916 Maine Ave

3916 Maine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Maine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Central Forest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Maine Ave have any available units?
3916 Maine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3916 Maine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Maine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Maine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Maine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Maine Ave offer parking?
No, 3916 Maine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Maine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Maine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Maine Ave have a pool?
No, 3916 Maine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Maine Ave have accessible units?
No, 3916 Maine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Maine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Maine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Maine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 Maine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
