Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B

3915 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3915 Glen Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in Pikesville

Property Highlights
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-New Carpet Throughout
-Large Deck off of Kitchen
-Quiet Street with Large Backyard
-Close to Public Transit & Local Shops

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B have any available units?
3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B offer parking?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B have a pool?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B have accessible units?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Glen Ave Apt 2B does not have units with air conditioning.

