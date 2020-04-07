3914 ERDMAN AVENUE

2ND FLOOR 1BR 1 BATH UNIT FULL KITCHEN SEPERATE LIVING ROOM HEAT INCLUDED !! PLEASE REVIEW ATTACHED REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION OWNER SEEKING QUALIFIED TENANTS WITH STABLE DOCUMENED INCOME GOOD RENTAL HISTORY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
