All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3913 Glen Ave Apt 1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3913 Glen Ave Apt 1

3913 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3913 Glen Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with Den in Glen

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-New Carpet in Bedroom & Den
-Large Eat in Kitchen
-Washer & Dryer In Unit
-Large Closet Space
-Huge Backyard for Entertaining
-Close to Local Restaurants & Shops

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland