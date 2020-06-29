Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -New Carpet in Bedroom & Den -Large Eat in Kitchen -Washer & Dryer In Unit -Large Closet Space -Huge Backyard for Entertaining -Close to Local Restaurants & Shops
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Glen Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.