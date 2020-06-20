Rent Calculator
3913 Chatham Rd #B2
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
3913 Chatham Rd #B2
3913 Chatham Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3913 Chatham Road, Baltimore, MD 21207
Dorchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5803165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 have any available units?
3913 Chatham Rd #B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Chatham Rd #B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 pet-friendly?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 offer parking?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 have a pool?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 have accessible units?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 Chatham Rd #B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
