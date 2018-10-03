3909 Brehms Lane

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 78235



3909 Brehms Ln, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement 256 sq ft, additional backyard Lot 1,680 sq ft and fireplace. Amenities: furnished kitchen, ceiling lighting, washer/dryer in unit, installed security alarm, walk out balcony and central heating and air.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78235

