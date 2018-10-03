All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3909 Brehms Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3909 Brehms Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

3909 Brehms Lane

3909 Brehms Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3909 Brehms Lane, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 78235

3909 Brehms Ln, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement 256 sq ft, additional backyard Lot 1,680 sq ft and fireplace. Amenities: furnished kitchen, ceiling lighting, washer/dryer in unit, installed security alarm, walk out balcony and central heating and air.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78235
Property Id 78235

(RLNE4797492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Brehms Lane have any available units?
3909 Brehms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Brehms Lane have?
Some of 3909 Brehms Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Brehms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Brehms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Brehms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Brehms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Brehms Lane offer parking?
No, 3909 Brehms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Brehms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Brehms Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Brehms Lane have a pool?
No, 3909 Brehms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Brehms Lane have accessible units?
No, 3909 Brehms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Brehms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Brehms Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland